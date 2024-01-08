What we know so far about the 21 people injured in the downtown Fort Worth explosion

We’re starting to learn more about the 21 people injured in the explosion that rocked the Sandman Hotel in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon.

In their last update of the day, emergency officials in Fort Worth said one patient was in critical condition after the blast, four others were facing serious injuries, and 16 people were left with minor injuries.

JPS Hospital in Fort Worth sent notice that it had received four of the injured patients. A spokesperson for Medstar told NBC 5 that the remaining 17 patients were split between Harris Hospital and Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital.

NBC 5 has learned three of the people injured in the explosion were employees at Musume sushi restaurant at the Sandman Hotel where the blast happened.

“All of us at Musume are devastated by the tragic explosion that took place this afternoon at the Sandman Signature Hotel, which is the home of our restaurant,” said restaurant co-founder Josh Babb. “Luckily, Musume was closed during the time of the explosion, so we had no customers dining and limited employees working.”

“Three Musume employees were injured, but are being treated in the hospital and in stable condition,” Babb continued. “We will be sure to send updates and be transparent as more information comes in."



NBC 5 is continuing to work to identify those recovering from the explosion and share their stories.