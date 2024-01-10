Witnesses recall terrifying moment as Fort Worth hotel explodes outside their workplace

A new video of the blast shows the moment the first two floors exploded at the Sandman Signature Hotel.

The videos were recorded -- without sound -- from Thompson's Bookstore across the street. Where Jaden Holbrook and Jessica Knott work.

"I was on the third floor, and I heard, like, a lot of rumbling and saw a bunch of debris fly up, and then the whole building started shaking," said Holbrook.

From outside the bar, you see a flash from the explosion, then a hotel wall topples, and debris fills the air. At the moment of the blast, a bus is seen passing by.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I was a little shocked and stunned," said Knott.

Inside, Knott is seen reaching for the bar's front door when it gets flung open by the blast. Debris is seen flying straight through the window.

"I'm okay. It knocked me back a little bit, but I did see the fire come at me. Felt a pressure cloud come through me but luckily we're all okay," said Knott.

The blast's force was so fierce it knocked doors off hinges, toppled railings and cracked walls. The bar is now boarded up with hopes to reopen soon.

When the 12 businesses in the blocked-off area can reopen remains unclear. Wednesday, we're told crews tested gas lines as part of the investigation.

On scene were Atmos gas workers, the Texas Railroad Commission, and the NTSB, which can investigate gas pipeline accidents, though one hasn't been launched yet.

Angeliki Farquhar's salon has been closed for two days.

She and neighboring businesses say they're eager to reopen and for gas service to be restored so they can keep their places and pipes warm during next week's blast of winter weather.

"It's been a little difficult," said Farquhar. "The unknown is worse because we don't know when we can open."