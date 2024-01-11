Fort Worth Hotel Explosion

Houston Street reopened 3 days after downtown Fort Worth hotel explosion

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

The city of Fort Worth has reopened Houston Street in front of the Sandman Hotel 3 days after an explosion at the hotel shut the area down to traffic.

Crews could be seen removing and loading up road barriers Thursday evening.

The explosion blew out at least two floors of the high-rise hotel and injured nearly two dozen people in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon.

Investigators are still closing off West 8th Street while they investigate the blast.

