Arrests Made in Murder of Uber Eats Driver

Haltom City police said Wednesday evening that arrests have been made in the murder of a 31-year-old mother.

Ryan Graham Munsie was a mother of three, who was working a side job as an Uber Eats driver.

Munsie was found in the breezeway of the Northern Cross Apartments in Haltom City Saturday night with “signs of trauma,” according to the police department.

Police said more information about the arrests will be released on Thursday morning.

“She was delivering food to someone in that building,” Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters said on Tuesday.

Munsie did not make it to the customer’s door before she was murdered.

The customer was questioned by police and cleared in the case, Peters said.

