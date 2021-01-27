Haltom City

Arrests Made in Murder of Uber Eats Driver

NBC 5 News

Haltom City police said Wednesday evening that arrests have been made in the murder of a 31-year-old mother.

Ryan Graham Munsie was a mother of three, who was working a side job as an Uber Eats driver.

Munsie was found in the breezeway of the Northern Cross Apartments in Haltom City Saturday night with “signs of trauma,” according to the police department.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 29 mins ago

Big Dallas Street Projects in the Slow Lane

Police said more information about the arrests will be released on Thursday morning.

“She was delivering food to someone in that building,” Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters said on Tuesday.

Munsie did not make it to the customer’s door before she was murdered.

The customer was questioned by police and cleared in the case, Peters said.

Refresh this page on Thursday morning for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Haltom City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us