Uber Eats Driver Murdered; Second North Texas Delivery Driver Killed in a Month

Police are trying to find the person who killed a mother of three, who was working a side job as an Uber Eats driver.

Ryan Graham Munsie is the second delivery driver murdered in North Texas in a one-month stretch.

Both cases are unsolved and police are not linking the killings.

Munsie was working her Uber Eats delivery job Jan. 23 when she was murdered, the company confirmed.

The 31-year-old was found in the breezeway of the Northern Cross Apartments in Haltom City with “signs of trauma,” according to the police department.

“She was delivering food to someone in that building,” Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters said.

Munsie did not make it to the customer’s door before she was murdered.

The customer was questioned by police and cleared in the case, Peters said.

Police said they did not have a suspect or suspect description, and a motive was not made public.

Detectives have been canvassing the apartment complex for any witnesses or potential surveillance video that may lead police to the suspect or suspects.

Munsie left behind a husband and three children, ages 5, 10 and 11.

Almost exactly one month before Munsie’s murder, another delivery driver was shot dead. This time, in West Dallas.

Timothy Paul Allen was an independent contractor delivering packages for Amazon using his personal car, according to his family.

Dallas police were called to the 2400 block of Leath Street Dec. 23 regarding a deceased body.

There, they found Allen shot and killed in his car.

Detectives believed he was killed Dec. 22 and said Allen had "just made a delivery to the Hamptons at Lakewest Apartments prior to the murder."

A motive is not known, but Allen’s cousin said no money or packages were taken from his car.

Allen’s killer is also still on the loose.

“My first thing was shock and then my first thought was, 'Oh my God, the community. What a loss,'” said Rusty Johnson, a musician and friend. “You don’t get to meet somebody like Paul Allen every day.”

Allen, 65, was a longtime musician.

He played piano at Nordstrom for years. He also played piano at area churches, according to his cousin.

Allen performed with bands and influenced "hundreds" of musicians over the years.

“He would have two sets of keyboards up there playing them,” Johnson said. “He would have a drum machine he was controlling with his feet. He would be playing the bass with his left hand. Just an incredible, incredible talent.”

Allen’s family said he picked up Amazon delivery as a side gig during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic affected several of his musical performances.

Allen’s cousin called him a ‘kind and gentle soul’ who was 'non-confrontational" and lived to help others.

Haltom City police said their case hit especially close to home.

“Not only the fact that she was delivering in our city but the fact that she had three children now that don’t have a mother,” Peters said. “But also, the fact that she’s just out trying to make money in this difficult time, in this pandemic, so it’s a sad deal.”

A spokesperson for Uber released the following statement regarding the death of Munsie.



“We are deeply saddened by this horrible crime and our hearts are with Ryan’s family and loved ones. We will cooperate with law enforcement to help in any way we can.”

Bailey Ables, a friend of Munsie, set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to gather information in relation to both cases. Information is below.

Paul Allen Murder: The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the murder of Mr. Timothy Allen to please contact Homicide Detective Chris Anderson #7788, at 214 671 3616 or by email at c.anderson@dallascityhall.com. There is an up to $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Ryan Graham Munsie Murder: Crime Stoppers Tarrant County has issued a $1,250 reward for information that leads to an arrest for the person or persons responsible for this crime. Anyone that has information about this offense can call Crime Stoppers Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 or the detective assigned to the case, Corporal Miller, at 817-222-7027. Tips can also be submitted online through Crime Stoppers Tarrant County at www.469tips.com or through mobile app by downloading P3 Tips.