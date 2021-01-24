Haltom City

Police Investigating Woman's Death at Haltom City Apartment Complex

A woman has died after she was found injured in the breezeway of an apartment complex Saturday night, Haltom City police say.

At about 9:35 p.m., a resident at the Northern Cross Apartments in the 4200 block of Northern Cross Boulevard reported that the victim was in front of the caller's apartment with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Police have not released additional details about the investigation.

