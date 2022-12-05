AMBER ALERT Issued For Missing Baby in Irving, Believed to be in Danger

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 4-month-old Gianna Martinez who is believed to be in imminent danger in Irving.

According to Irving police, the child was taken by her father 29-year-old Germey Martinez.

Police say the suspect assaulted someone in the 6300 block of N. MacArthur Blvd, according to police. Martinez may have been picked up by a friend driving a white Toyota Tundra truck with the license plate 18939DV.

AMBER ALERT-MISSING CHILD. We are activating an Amber Alert for 4-mth-old Gianina Martinez, believed to be in imminent danger. The child was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29 yrs of age, w/ unknown clothing at this time…1/2 pic.twitter.com/dKahkBBbbZ — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) December 5, 2022

If you have any information as to their whereabouts, call 911. Police say the Martinez is possibly armed and urges people not to attempt to make contact with him.

