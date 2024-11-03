You may have heard your phone go off with a Public Safety Alert Saturday night as police in Crandall issued an AMBER Alert for a boy missing since July 4.

Police say 12-year-old Connor Young was last seen at noon on July 4 in the 1800 block of Lolita Way in Heartland, which is an unincorporated community in Kaufman County about 25 miles from Dallas.

Young was last seen with 42-year-old Dorcas Young. Police did not offer information on the relationship between the child and the woman.

They are believed to be in a black 2023 GMC Yukon with Texas plates SNH 9831.

Police say they believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Connor Young stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Dorcas Young also stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

NBC 5 has reached out to Crandall police to ask why the AMBER Alert is being issued more than 120 days after the child was last seen. We have not received a response as of this writing.

The AMBER alert was activated for 39 counties, most in North Texas.

