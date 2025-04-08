something good

Arlington ISD teacher among finalists for America's Favorite Teacher

An Arlington ISD educator is a fourth-place quarter finalist for America’s favorite teacher, and that's something good.

Pearcy STEM Academy’s Mauricio Rocha is up for America’s favorite teacher by Reader’s Digest.

The contest winner receives a virtual assembly at their school with Bill Nye the Science Guy, and if Mauricio wins, he will get a number of other prizes, including $25,000, a trip to Hawaii, and a feature in Reader’s Digest!

Mauricio said he would invest that money into his classroom to create an engaging learning environment for his students.

He also said he would help his mother get back into a home after it was lost years ago, something that means the world to him.

You can vote for Mauricio right now online.

