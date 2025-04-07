Another North Texan has claimed $1 million in a Texas Lottery Millionaire Maker scratch-off game.

The Texas Lottery said a Grandview resident won the million-dollar prize at Mr. G's #7, a gas station at 520 Corsicana Highway in Hillsboro.

Other North Texas winners were in Arlington, Lewisville, Mesquite and Denton.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, will now fall under the highest federal tax bracket of 37%, paying $370,000 in taxes and taking home $630,000. Texas does not have a state tax on lottery winnings.

This marks the 10th win out of 15 top prizes offered in the Millionaire Maker game, totaling $200 million. Five $1 million tickets have yet to be claimed.

Overall odds for all prizes are one in 3.54, including break-even prizes.

The biggest scratch-off game offered by the Texas Lottery is the $20 Million Supreme, with four grand prizes of $20 million each. Three of those tickets have been claimed, including one in February 2023 in Fort Worth. The other two winners are from Boerne and La Feria. One grand prize ticket remains unclaimed.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.