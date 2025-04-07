Dallas

Dallas driver hospitalized after vehicle falls into sinkhole

By NBCDFW Staff

A sinkhole was reported in Dallas’s Pleasant Grove neighborhood on Monday, April 7, 2025.
CJ Johnson, NBC 5 News

A driver is hospitalized after their vehicle fell into an apparent sinkhole in Dallas's Pleasant Grove neighborhood Monday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were called to the 1800 block of Riverway Drive at about 9:13 a.m. after someone reported a pickup truck pulling a trailer stuck in a sinkhole.

DFR said the driver was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries, and their condition is not known.

DFR could not confirm whether the sinkhole opened underneath the truck or if the driver drove into the sinkhole, but said the water department had been notified and was asked to investigate.

The sinkhole is in a residential area, on a street adjacent to Lake June/Prairie Creek, not far from N. Prairie Creek and Bruton roads. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

