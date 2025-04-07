Dallas driver hospitalized after vehicle falls into sinkhole

A driver is hospitalized after their vehicle fell into an apparent sinkhole in Dallas's Pleasant Grove neighborhood Monday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were called to the 1800 block of Riverway Drive at about 9:13 a.m. after someone reported a pickup truck pulling a trailer stuck in a sinkhole.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

DFR said the driver was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries, and their condition is not known.

DFR could not confirm whether the sinkhole opened underneath the truck or if the driver drove into the sinkhole, but said the water department had been notified and was asked to investigate.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The sinkhole is in a residential area, on a street adjacent to Lake June/Prairie Creek, not far from N. Prairie Creek and Bruton roads. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.