After Monday Floods, Seagoville Mom Hails Firefighters as Heroes

Fire-fighters in Dallas County are being hailed heroes after rescuing families from floodwaters.

For 15 years, Kenia Guerin has called the property off Beckett Road home. On Monday, it was the first time she ever witnessed it flood.

Once water surrounded her home and her parent's place nearby, Guerin called 911.

Crews with Dallas County Fire-Rescue responded and immediately began evacuating her family and fellow neighbors.

"They are heroes," Guerin said.

Texas Sky Ranger was overhead as firefighters carried her three children, ages nine, four and seven months, to a fire truck on higher ground.

“I was very grateful for the fire department because the whole way they were talking to the children, kept playing with them and making sure they were okay,” Guerin said.

Inside the Guerin’s home, everything is soaked and muddy. Few things are salvageable.

“All the flooring is completely destroyed,” she said. “Our home is unlivable right now. We have no water, no electricity.”

Guerin said beyond staying with her sister for the immediate future the family is unsure what they will do next.

For now, she’s focused on remaining positive and calm for her children.

“It’s unreal. It got to the point where you don’t know whether to laugh or cry at that moment," she said. "I’m just thankful that my kids are okay. That’s the most important thing.”