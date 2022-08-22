Flash Floods Damage Vehicles and Homes: Are You Covered?

As roads turned to rivers Monday, some North Texans are dealing with damage and may have questions about insurance claims.

If your car was damaged in flash flooding, you’re covered as long as you have comprehensive coverage.

If water got into your home during a flood, flood insurance usually requires a separate policy often purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program.

“Typical homeowners insurance policies don't cover floods and we really try to emphasize that you need to look into a flood policy,” said Rich Johnson with the Insurance Council of Texas, a trade group representing around 400 insurance companies doing business in Texas.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Most flood policies have a 30-day waiting period before coverage begins. You can read more about flood insurance from the Texas Department of Insurance here.

“We're getting into hurricane season here in Texas and that's something to think about. I see a hurricane off the coast, I’d better get flood insurance, but you're actually too late for that,” explained Johnson.

Some renters' insurance will cover damaged items if there is a flood. Check your policy’s declarations page.

If you have to file a claim, take photos and videos of damage.

Save all communication with your insurance company. Keep a detailed record of who you spoke to at your insurance company, what was discussed and when you spoke.

You can also follow up with an email highlighting what you discussed to help create a paper trail.

NBC 5 Responds is committed to researching your concerns and recovering your money. Our goal is to get you answers and, if possible, solutions and a resolution. Call us at 844-5RESPND (844-573-7763) or fill out our customer complaint form.