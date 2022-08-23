Governor Greg Abbott

Coming Up: Governor Abbott to Address State Flood Response in Dallas

NBC 5 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will be holding a press conference Tuesday to address the state's emergency response to severe weather and flash flooding across North Texas.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. and will appear in the player at the top of the screen.

The governor will be joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, and Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Governor Greg AbbottDallasflooding
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us