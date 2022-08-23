Coming Up: Governor Abbott to Address State Flood Response in Dallas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will be holding a press conference Tuesday to address the state's emergency response to severe weather and flash flooding across North Texas.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 11:30 a.m. and will appear in the player at the top of the screen.

The governor will be joined by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, Dallas Fire Chief Dominique Artis, and Dallas City Emergency Manager Rocky Vaz.