Live video from the hearing will appear in the player at the top of the page.

Wesley and Sini Mathews are court Wednesday for a custody hearing about their biological 3-year-old daughter who is currently living with family in the Houston-area.



Wesley remains in custody on $1 million bond for injury to a child related to the death of the couple's adopted 3-year-old daughter, Sherin Mathews.

Sini Mathews is also in custody, held on $100,000 bond for child endangerment/abandoning for allegedly leaving Sherin home alone while she, her husband their other daughter went to dinner.

Wesley said when the couple returned from dinner about 90 minutes later Sherin was alive and in the kitchen, where they left her.

The child was reported missing the next morning by her father who said she disappeared while being punished. He later changed his story to say she choked on milk and that he moved her body.

Sherin Mathews' remains were found in a culvert two weeks after she was reported missing. Her cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner's office.



Live video from the hearing will appear in the player at the top of the page.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.