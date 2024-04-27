Southlake's ‘Art in the Square' attracts massive crowds despite severe weather threat

Southlake's 24th Art in the Square event drew in 150 artists and hundreds of people over the weekend.

The Southlake Women's Club hosts the annual event, which they say is one of the only art festivals in the country that is 100% fundraiser: All staff are volunteers, and money from vendor fees and food goes to charities in Tarrant County.

Organizers said 650 artists applied to be at the event, and a jury of artists from different media chose 150 to set up a booth. Artists came from all over the country, as well as Canada and Mexico.

On Saturday, Kathy Talley, chair of the event, said staff got rained on Friday while setting up for the festival, but they've been able to escape severe weather so far.

As of Saturday evening, only a couple of rounds of sprinkles had brought umbrellas from attendees and tarps from some vendors out.

With two more batches of storms on the radar, Talley said they were monitoring the weather and staying in touch with NBC 5 meteorologists, Southlake's emergency operations center, and the police department.

“We’re ever watchful. We communicate with all of our vendors, our food vendors, our sponsors, and our artists. And so, we have a system of communication, so if they need to shelter in place, we have a plan," Talley said.

On its Facebook page, The City of Southlake posted a message saying it is also monitoring the weather and will update its social media channels if there are any changes to Art in the Square plans.