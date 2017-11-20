The biological daughter of Wesley and Sini Mathews is now with family in the Houston area, Texas Child Protective Services confirms to NBC 5.

The 4-year-old had been in foster care since a few days after her 3-year-old adoptive sister, Sherin Mathews, was reported missing from their Richardson home on Oct. 6.

Sherin's body was found two weeks later inside a culvert less than a mile from the Mathews home.

Sini Mathews remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $250,000 bond, facing a charge of child endangerment/abandonment.

Sini Mathews Transferred to the Dallas County Jail

Both of Sherin Mathews' parents are now in the Dallas County Jail. The 3-year-old was found dead in a culvert Oct. 22, two weeks after she was reported missing. (Published Friday, Nov. 17, 2017)

Her husband, Wesley, also remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond for a felony charge of injury to a child.

A CPS hearing over the custody of the Mathews' 4-year-old daughter is still set for Nov. 29.

Wesley Mathews' criminal defense attorney, Rafael De La Garza, tells NBC 5 that Wesley is, "Sad that his wife was arrested and hopes she will get out soon."

He was hoping that his 4-year-old daughter would be reunited with family.

De La Garza would not address allegations leveled against both parents by Richardson police which led to Sini Mathews' arrest last week.

Police say their investigation found that on Oct. 6, the night before Sherin was reported missing, Sini and Wesley Mathews intentionally left the 3-year-old Sherin home alone to go have dinner with their biological daughter.

Mother of Sherin Mathews Arrested for Child Endangerment

The mother of a girl whose body was recovered last month from a drainage culvert weeks after she was reported missing was arrested Thursday on a charge of child endangerment. (Published Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017)

Both parents told police Sherin was alive and in the kitchen where they left her when they returned home from dinner approximately an hour-and-a-half later.

Wesley Mathews told police they left Sherin home alone because he was growing frustrated with the toddler after she would not drink milk.

He told police that Sherin died at about 3 a.m. later that night in the family's garage after he assisted her in drinking milk and she choked.

Video Sini Mathews Arraigned on Child Endangerment Charge

Sini Mathews told police she was sleeping at the time Sherin died.

De La Garza said they will wait for the autopsy results to be released before making any statements.