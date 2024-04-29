Mom asks Richardson ISD classmates to help make non-verbal son's new school transition smooth

When Aidan Wise started kindergarten 2-years ago at Greenwood Hills Elementary School in Richardson, his mom worried.

"As the parent of a disabled child, there's a lot to worry about," Beth Wise said. "So when he started school, we wanted to make sure he had a placement where he was going to be able to move at his own pace and have enough support that he can be challenged."

Aidan has Down Syndrome and some other medical conditions. He is non-verbal but still communicates.

"I really wanted him to have friendships with his peers, but I know that can be a challenge because he doesn't move the same way that other kids move. He doesn't speak the same way that other kids speak," Wise said. "And Greenwood Hills, because of the staff and his peers, has become a place where Aidan is not just tolerated, but he's accepted for who he actually is."

Greenwood Hills is one of 4 Richardson ISD schools that will close at the end of this school year. Aidan learns in a self-contained special education classroom, but he is also integrated in some classes with his general education classmates. They will transfer to a different school than Aidan next year.

"Obviously there's some anxiety about moving to a new school next year," Wise said.

So Wise is asking Aidan's classmates to write letters and send videos, encouraging his new classmates at his new school to be his new friends.

"It's fun having someone different," second grader Rebecca Norton said. "Treat him in the way he wants to be treated," second grader Sky Desouza said.

"Everybody loves him, so he'll make new friends and he'll keep the ones he's made here as well," SpEd teacher Cynthia Shamblin said. "Everybody has a need and want to belong...so I think it helps them grow as well."

"The relationship has been beneficial for everyone," Wise said. "Not just Aidan."

Aidan Wise will start third grade at Brentfield Elementary School in Richardson ISD next school year.