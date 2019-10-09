Strong Cold Front On The Way - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Strong Cold Front On The Way

By Rick Mitchell

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    NBC 5 Forecast: Another Hot Day, Then a Cold Front

    NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell updates the Wednesday evening forecast.

    A strong cold front will move across North Texas Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered along the front. Some of the storms could be severe with gusty winds and hail.

    While much of Thursday will be dry and hot, rain chances will increase by late evening and into the overnight hours as the cold front moves across North Texas.

    Not only will the cold front bring a chance of storms to our area, it will also usher in much cooler air. Temperatures will fall from the low 90s Thursday into the 50s on Friday.

    The weekend will be dry and pleasant with highs in the 60s and 70s.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

