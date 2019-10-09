Strong Cold Front On The Way

A strong cold front will move across North Texas Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered along the front. Some of the storms could be severe with gusty winds and hail.

While much of Thursday will be dry and hot, rain chances will increase by late evening and into the overnight hours as the cold front moves across North Texas.

Not only will the cold front bring a chance of storms to our area, it will also usher in much cooler air. Temperatures will fall from the low 90s Thursday into the 50s on Friday.

The weekend will be dry and pleasant with highs in the 60s and 70s.

