Storms Likely for Part of the Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms Likely for Part of the Weekend

Some severe storms are possible Saturday

By Rick Mitchell

Published May 14, 2019 at 10:42 PM | Updated 3 hours ago

    NBC 5 Forecast: Sunny With a Warm Breeze

    Sunny and very warm next few days. Humidity increasing as the week wears on. (Published 3 hours ago)

    After a stretch of dry days, storm chances will be increasing for part of the weekend with severe storms possible in North Texas Saturday.

    A large storm system will move into the Southwest United States on Friday. This will bring heavy rain and even mountain snow to parts of California. The storm system will move east into the Southern Plains on Saturday.

    Thunderstorms will likely develop across West Texas and the Panhandle Friday evening. Some storms could be severe in these areas into Friday night.

    The main area of storms will shift east into North Texas during the day Saturday. 

    Thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing Saturday morning and will increase in intensity through the day. Some severe storms are possible.

    If you have outdoor plans, make sure to be weather aware and have a way to be alerted to any severe weather heading your way. Storms should end from west to east later in the day Saturday. Check back with NBC 5 for the latest forecasts and for any changes to this storm timing.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

