Storms Likely for Part of the Weekend

Sunny and very warm next few days. Humidity increasing as the week wears on. (Published 3 hours ago)

After a stretch of dry days, storm chances will be increasing for part of the weekend with severe storms possible in North Texas Saturday.

A large storm system will move into the Southwest United States on Friday. This will bring heavy rain and even mountain snow to parts of California. The storm system will move east into the Southern Plains on Saturday.

Thunderstorms will likely develop across West Texas and the Panhandle Friday evening. Some storms could be severe in these areas into Friday night.

The main area of storms will shift east into North Texas during the day Saturday.

Thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing Saturday morning and will increase in intensity through the day. Some severe storms are possible.

If you have outdoor plans, make sure to be weather aware and have a way to be alerted to any severe weather heading your way. Storms should end from west to east later in the day Saturday. Check back with NBC 5 for the latest forecasts and for any changes to this storm timing.

