Roly Poly to Donate Tips to Victim Shot During CVS Robbery

The owner of the Roly Poly sandwich shop on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas says the store will donate money to help a woman shot during a robbery at a CVS store on Saturday morning near Southern Methodist University.

The restaurant, which is located a few doors down from the CVS, wiil match tips through next Sunday to help with the victim's recovery.

Roly Poly's owner, Guy Bellaver, said he knows the victim, who was 8 months pregnant at the time she was shot. He came up with the idea to help, and his staff jumped on board.

"My staff is going to donate all of their tips through the week, up to $1,000, if we get there," Bellaver said. "That's usually not what we make in a week, but we're going to shoot for it, then I'm going to match that."

Bellaver said he would love to raise $5,000 between tips, restaurant and corporate matching, and contributions from other nearby businesses. He said he planned to talk to owners and managers of nearby businesses this week to keep support coming in.

"We're hoping that the good will is contagious," Bellaver said.

The victim was shot twice during the armed robbery on Saturday. She was taken to a hospital, where she delivered a baby boy. Both the mother and the baby are in critical but stable condition.