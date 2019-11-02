Shots rang out Saturday morning inside the CVS store along Mockingbird Drive near the Southern Methodist University Campus, police say. (Published Nov. 2, 2019)

A pregnant woman was in surgery Saturday morning after being shot during a robbery at a CVS store near the Southern Methodist University campus, police say.

University Park police responded about 6:39 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at the CVS located in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, a police news release said.

Investigators say the woman, who is eight months pregnant, was working at the store when she was confronted by an armed man demanding money. He shot her twice before running away from the store empty handed, police said.

The woman was undergoing surgery at last check, police said. Officers said they did not have an update on her condition or the condition of her unborn child.

A second store employee inside the building at the time was not hurt, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as being 6-feet-tall and wearing heavy, dark-colored winter clothing with a hood. His face was covered, police said.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Police are investigating.