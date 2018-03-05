Natural Gas Crisis: Mandatory Evacuations Stretch Into a Week

Over the last week, Patricia Vega and her four children have packed into her parents' two bedroom apartment to wait out a mandatory evacuation. (Published Sunday, March 4, 2018)

“I’m wondering when we can go back to the apartments, especially for my kids,” said Vega. “They want their own toys. They know their routine, what time they go to sleep and now it’s different.”

Vega’s home at the Chapel Creek apartments on Hidalgo Drive has been off-limits since last Sunday afternoon when Atmos discovered a gas leak outside the complex. Firefighters told people in approximately 90 units that they had to leave.

Vega, with only minutes to evacuate, grabbed her kids’ school uniforms and has played the rest by ear.

“You had to buy a lot of extra clothing or shoes, whatever you need for the kids. For me too,” said Vega.

Sunday, Atmos Energy told NBC 5 it doesn’t have information on when people at Chapel Creek can return home. The energy company says it’s continuing to provide hotel rooms and financial help during the evacuation and will cover rent for those who can’t go back to their apartments.

Elsewhere in Northwest Dallas, crews continue to work on natural gas lines after 12 year old Linda Rogers was killed during an explosion at her home on Espanola Drive February 23rd.

Last week, Atmos announced crews would spend up to three weeks replacing gas lines in a section of Northwest Dallas. Natural gas service to 2,800 customers would be shut off while the lines are replaced.

The area is bordered by Webb Chapel Road to the west, Walnut Hill Lane on the north edge, Lakemont Drive to the east, and W Northwest Highway along the southern border of the work zone. Most in this area do not have to evacuate, but Atmos says it will pay for hotel rooms if customers chose to leave. Some have chosen to stay home, others have gone to hotels because they don’t have hot water or heat in their homes.

Atmos published a map on its website to allow people impacted by the natural gas outage to check back to see when service can be reconnected.

Atmos says residents can also call 972-964-4191. Information Centers set up at Bachman Recreation Center at 2750 Bachman Drive and Walnut Hill Recreation Center at 10011 Midway Road are open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Or, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.