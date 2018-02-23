12-Year-Old Victim of Deadly House Explosion Identified

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in a deadly house explosion as 12-year-old Linda Rogers, also known as Michellita. (Published Friday, Feb. 23, 2018)

The victim of a deadly house explosion in Dallas has been identified as 12-year-old Linda Rogers. She was known as "Michellita," according to her cheer coach.

There was a gas explosion Friday morning at the home she shared with her family on Espanola Drive in Dallas.

Four other people who were in the home were also hospitalized at Parkland in unknown conditions.

Michellita's cheer coach, LaToya Gibson, tells NBC 5 she rushed to the hospital after hearing about the explosion and spent much of the day with the Rogers family.

"She was a joy, an amazing kid, loving, caring and always trying to do better," Gibson said.

Michellita was a member of the Falcons Elite Cheer team for two years.

She was a seventh grader at Uplift Williams Preparatory School in Dallas.

Officials say firefighters found her in her father's arms and tried desperately to save her.

Dallas Fire-Rescue is working with Atmos to determine what caused the explosion, as well as at least two other incidents in the prior 48 hours at homes in the same area of Dallas.