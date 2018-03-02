Atmos Warns Customers of Impostor Agents

Atmos Energy warned customers Friday to be aware of scam artists posing as Atmos agents. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

Since work began to replace several miles of natural gas pipeline, a company spokesman said Atmos has heard of a sharp uptick in people impersonating their agents and asking homeowners to give them the keys to their homes.

"Under no circumstances would legitimate Atmos Energy employees or technicians request keys to your home," the company said in a flyer sent to customers.

According to residents in the 3600 block of Linda Drive, someone approached a resident and said they worked for Atmos and needed to cut off their gas. The homeowner was then told to evacuate and hand over their keys.

City leaders are warning anyone who has work going on in their neighborhood to be aware.

"Be real wary. Make sure this a legitimate person if they're telling you they're going to cut off your gas. Don't let them into your house," said Councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates.

Atmos said agents going door-to-door should be wearing something with the Atmos logo on it.

Technicians also carry ID badges, which they are required to show if a customer asks to see it.

The company is urging customers to notify law enforcement if they encounter someone suspicious.

"Please call 9-1-1 if you are approached by someone asking for your keys – even if they are wearing Atmos Energy uniforms," the company said.

Atmos is working with Dallas police to narrow down the area being targeted.

Officers continue to patrol the evacuation zone as work continues.