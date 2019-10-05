Man Fatally Shot at Dallas Apartment Complex

A 37-year-old man died Friday night after he was found shot multiple times at an apartment complex near the Love Field area, Dallas police say.

Police were called about 10:30 p.m. to the Atera apartments in the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road, near the Dallas North Tollway and Lemmon Avenue.

Several people flagged the officers down and directed them to the man, who was on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died. He did not have any ID cards with him and his identity has not been released, police said.

Witnesses told police they heard several gunshots and saw a silver four-door sedan speeding out of the parking lot.

No one was in custody Saturday morning, and police did not provide a description of the shooter or shooters.

Police had initially said that two other people drove themselves to Parkland with gunshot wounds not thought to be life-threatening, but have determined they were not related to this shooting.