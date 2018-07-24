The man accused of driving drunk and killing a Dallas police officer will be back in the courtroom Tuesday. A judge will soon decide whether to increase Adrian Breedlove's bond. (Published 8 minutes ago)

A Dallas County Judge denied a motion Tuesday to increase bond for the man accused of killing a Dallas police officer over the weekend.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the case.

Investigators said he was speeding and driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning when he slammed into Sr. Cpl. Earl "Jamie" Givens, who was stopped and blocking traffic on his police motorcycle for a funeral procession when he was struck.



According to prosecutors, Breedlove's blood-alcohol level was .19 at the time -- more than twice the legal limit.

Breedlove's bond was initially set at $76,000 for both counts against him ($75,000 for intoxication manslaughter and $1,000 for unlawful carrying).

He was released from jail early Sunday, but ordered back into custody Monday after a judge ruled that the terms of his bond were insufficient.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office noted he'd been able to walk out of jail without any kind of electronic monitoring device and without meeting several other conditions set by the judge.

The judge also ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

Prosecutors asked the court to increase Breedlove's bond to $100,000.

During a hearing Tuesday, Breedlove's defense attorneys argued that bond amounts are set by state law -- and it would be inappropriate for the court to "punish" their client by further increasing his bond.

They noted that most intoxication manslaughter charges come with a $50,000 bond.

The judge said after reviewing the facts of the case, as well as case law and Breedlove's psych evaluation, she felt the initial $75,000 bond was "sufficient" and reinstated it.

She told Breedlove, however, that he "will be on a tight leash," adding a laundry list of strict conditions he must meet to stay out of jail.

They include:

Wearing an electronic monitoring device at all times.

Installing an interlock device in his vehicle, which will prevent it from starting if there is any alcohol in his system.

No alcohol or drugs.

Attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings twice a week and providing the court proof that he attended.

Obeying a strict curfew (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.)



Subjecting himself to random urine tests

Breedlove's attorneys declined to comment following the hearing, saying only that they expected their client to be released from jail sometime Tuesday evening.

Prosecutors said they "respected the court's decision" as they walked out of the courtroom.