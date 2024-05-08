Dallas Stars community initiatives reaching kids in Mexico City

When the Dallas Stars are in the postseason, Al Montoya said everyone wins, especially the community.

Montoya is the first Cuban-American to play in the NHL and is currently the Dallas Stars Vice President of Cultural Growth and Strategy. Montoya is passionate about growing the Stars and the game of hockey with under-represented communities both locally and internationally.

"We just came back from a trip to Mexico City and we will be going back there soon," Montoya said. "For us, that's really an opportunity to really show what we've been doing and get our message across."

That message is that hockey is a game for everyone. Their mission is to bring that message to children who may not otherwise have had access.

"We launched a Learn to Play program. It's a six-week program for kids from four to 10 years old in Mexico City. We started it in April and they will graduate from the program in May. This is a chance for them to be introduced to the game that we love so much and give them that chance to play," Montoya said.

50 kids are part of the program, in partnership with the National Hockey League.

Locally, Montoya has worked with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas to partner in the free Future Stars initiative, introducing hockey at schools and facilities across the region. The Future Stars program has grown from two locations in 2023 to nine locations in 2024. The programs receive support and equipment to implement weekly youth hockey programs in underserved communities.

The team added the Stanley Cup Playoffs provide a huge boost in fan engagement and community outreach. The amplified attention and awareness have increased the fundraising efforts of the 50/50 raffle at home games. Fifty percent of the jackpot proceeds raised benefit the Dallas Stars Foundation, nurturing and enriching the lives of North Texans through Youth Hockey, Community Engagement and Health and Education.

The Dallas Stars are in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.