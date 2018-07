A Dallas police officer is seriously injured after a crash on I-20 near Bonnie View Road.

Fellow officers and colleagues are arriving at Baylor University Medical Center where paramedics rushed the officer for treatment.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 after 6 a.m. Saturday. The initial call reported an officer on a motorcycle was involved.

Traffic back-up is growing while the eastbound lanes of I-20 remain closed to investigate the crash.

Rare Footage Shows Last Surviving Member of Amazonian Tribe