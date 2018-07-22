Suspect in Crash That Killed Dallas Officer Bonds Out of Jail - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspect in Crash That Killed Dallas Officer Bonds Out of Jail

Adrian Breedlove bonded out of the Dallas County Jail at 2 a.m. Sunday

By Cody Lillich

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Adrian Breedlove, 25, was arrested in connection with a crash that killed Dallas Police Senior Corporal Earl Jamie Givens on Saturday July 20, 2018.

    The man arrested for intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of a Dallas police motorcycle officer has bonded out of jail.

    Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirm Adrian Breedlove, 25, bonded out of the jail at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

    Breedlove was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the deadly crash Saturday that killed Dallas Police motorcycle officer Senior Corporal Earl 'Jamie' Givens. 

    Police Chief Renee Hall said the officer was blocking an entrance ramp of Interstate 20 at Bonnie View as a part of an escort of the body of a former Dallas police officer. Police said Givens had his emergency lights on when Breedlove's SUV hit the him. Givens was prounounced dead at Baylor Medical Center.

    In addition to the intoxication manslaughter charge, Breedlove was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. Bond for both charges was set at a total of $76,000.

