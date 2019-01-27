To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Allen Residents Concerned About Noise, Traffic That Cricket Stadium Could Bring

Residents in Allen are voicing their concerns to city officials about a new cricket stadium that could be coming to town. The stadium would be a part of the Allen Sports Village, which is scheduled to open in 2021. The development will also include office space, apartments, restaurants and a hotel. Neighbors who live across the street said they have several concerns about the proposed development. Click here to read more about this story.

Neighbors Raise Concerns Over Cricket Stadium Proposal in Allen

People in Allen say they are concerned about parking, traffic, privacy, safety and noice if a proposed new cricket stadium is allowed to open at the Allen Sports Village. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019)

North Texas Schools Struggle to Hire Bus Drivers

Several North Texas school districts are struggling to hire what may be hundreds of unfilled bus driver positions. In the Fort Worth Independent School District there are approximately 70 unfilled bus driver positions, which amounts to about 1 in 5 jobs being vacant. In the Plano ISD they need to hire around 34 bus drivers. In the Frisco ISD there are only about five driver positions that need to be filled, but the prospects of hiring those people may not be as likely as one might expect. Click here to read more about this story.

North Texas Schools Struggle to Hire Bus Drivers

Several North Texas school districts are struggling to hire what may be hundreds of unfilled bus driver positions. (Published Friday, Jan. 25, 2019)

Veteran Fort Worth K9 Firefighter Retires After 55-Plus (Dog) Years

The Fort Worth Fire Department said goodbye to a veteran member of the department this week. Quigley Ikerd has served the department for more than 55 years -- well 55 "dog years." On Wednesday, the department held a retirement ceremony for the beloved bomb-detecting dog who joined the force in 2011. Click here to read more about this story.

FW K9 Firefighter Retires After 55-Plus (Dog) Years

The Fort Worth Fire Department is preparing to say goodbye to a veteran member of the department. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019)

6-Year-Old Girl Gives Teacher Sandwich Bags in Show of Kindness

The smallest things can often make the biggest difference. A teacher in White Settlement, Katie Pearson, was brought to tears after one of her first grade students brought her a box of Ziploc sandwich bags. We have the story behind Pearson's post that caught online attention. Click here to read more about this story.

Student's Gift of Ziploc Bags Brings Teacher to Tears

The smallest things can often make the biggest difference. A teacher in White Settlement, Katie Pearson, was brought to tears after one of her first grade students brought her a box of Ziploc sandwich bags. We have the story behind Pearson's post that caught online attention. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019)

'Bulls Night Out' A Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Tradition

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo hosted night one of "Bulls Night Out' on Tuesday inside the Will Rogers Coliseum. The FWSSR runs through February 9, 2019. Click here to read more about this story.

'Bulls Night Out' A Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Tradition