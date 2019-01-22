People in Allen say they are concerned about parking, traffic, privacy, safety and noice if a proposed new cricket stadium is allowed to open at the Allen Sports Village. (Published 6 minutes ago)

Residents in Allen are voicing their concerns to city officials about a new cricket stadium that could be coming to town.

The stadium would be a part of the Allen Sports Village, which is scheduled to open in 2021.

The development will also include office space, apartments, restaurants and a hotel.

Neighbors who live across the street said they have several concerns about the proposed development.

Total Lunar Eclipse Comes with Supermoon Bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create an eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter. (This video does not have audio) (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

The biggest is the noise factor.

"The sound will be the biggest impediment that we are worried about, concerned about, and hope to find a solution for," said Fawaz Bham, a resident in the Fall Creek neighborhood.

Bham said neighbors are also concerned about parking, traffic, privacy and safety.

Developing Human Bones Found at DFW Airport

He said they planned to attend the city council meeting Tuesday night to express their thoughts.

The city of Allen released a statement in regard to their concerns:

"Allen is committed to creating a safe, beautiful and economically-stable community through our development process. For Allen Sports Village, this process is just beginning. Final approval will require a rigorous staff review, consideration by our Planning & Zoning Commission and ultimately a vote by Allen City Council. We welcome and encourage our citizens to provide input during any step of this process, including public hearings."