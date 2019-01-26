To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

NTX Family's Service Dog Killed, Sheriff Investigating Case as Animal Cruelty

The Hunt County Sheriff's Department is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a Quinlan family's service dog that was killed near their home on Jan. 13. Deputies responded on Sunday afternoon to the 9200 block of Brooke Lane in Quinlan for a report of animal cruelty, a release from the sheriff's office said. The service dog known as "Journey" was found with a gunshot wound. The dog was rushed to an animal hospital but did not survive, said the sheriff's office. To read more about this story, click here.

The diabetic service dog known as "Journey" was killed near his home in Quinlan, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Department. Now, a reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. (Jan. 15, 2019)

Photo credit: Hunt County Sheriff

North Texas Family of Missing American in Syria Hopes Message Reaches Trump

A North Texas family is making a direct plea to President Trump to help find their missing father in Syria. To read more about this story, click here.

Family of Missing Man in Syria Hopes Message Reaches Trump

A North Texas family is making a direct plea to President Trump to help find their missing father in Syria. (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

6-Year-Old Completes Final Proton Therapy Cancer Treatment

On Wednesday morning, Caitlynne Truett completed her 30th specialized cancer treatment at the Texas Center for Proton Therapy in Irving. Around Halloween, Caitlynne’s family noticed she was not herself and doctors later found she had a brain tumor. To read more about this story, click here.

6-Year-Old Completes Final Proton Therapy Cancer Treatment

On Wednesday morning, Caitlynne Truett completed her 30th specialized cancer treatment at the Texas Center for Proton Therapy in Irving. Around Halloween, Caitlynne’s family noticed she was not herself and doctors later found she had a brain tumor. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

Volunteers Spend MLK Holiday Cleaning Up a Slave Cemetery

Around 200 slaves and freed slaves are buried in Shelton's Bear Creek Cemetery along President George Bush Turnpike in Irving. Almost that many volunteers spent much of their Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in service at the cemetery. To read more about this story, click here.

Volunteers Spend MLK Holiday Cleaning Up a Slave Cemetery

Around 200 slaves and freed slaves are buried in Shelton's Bear Creek Cemetery along President George Bush Turnpike in Irving. Almost that many volunteers spent much of their Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday in service at the cemetery. (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

Educating Young People to Have Poise, Professionalism

A group of students in Corsicana are learning how to "own a room" as they prepare to compete in a national competition. To read more about this story, click here.

Educating Young People to Have Poise, Professionalism

A group of students in Corsicana are learning how to "own a room" as they prepare to compete in a national competition. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.