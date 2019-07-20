To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Daughters, 5 and 7, Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to Life in Prison

Sarah Nicole Henderson, the East Texas woman accused of fatally shooting her two children in November 2017, struck a plea deal Wednesday where she'll avoid the death penalty and spend life behind bars. NBC affiliate KETK-TV in Tyler reports 31-year-old Sarah Henderson pleaded guilty to two charges of capital murder in the deaths of her daughters, 7-year-old Kaylee and her 5-year-old half-sister Kenlie, and will spend the rest of her life in a state prison with no chance for parole. To read more about this story, click here.

911 Calls Released in Slayings of Henderson Co. Children

Case of Woman Found Dead After House Fire Now Investigated as Capital Murder

Investigators in Wise County say they're following strong leads in the case of a young mother who was murdered and then her house was set on fire. To read more about this story, click here.

McKinney Firefighters Reunited With 4-Year-Old They Helped Save

Wednesday night, a 4-year-old boy and his family visited the McKinney firefighter-paramedics who helped him during a devastating call. On June 8, a vehicle in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant ran over four-year-old Julio Cantu. It was an accident that his family said broke Cantu's femur and left him with a small skull fracture. His mother, Arlene Cantu, said first responders arrived quickly and worked to keep her and her son calm during the ambulance ride to a Dallas hospital. To read more about this story, click here.

McKinney Firefighters Reunited with Four-Year-Old They Helped Save

North Texas Man Recalls His Small Role During a Big Week in History

Mike Mullins was a 20-year old Leading Seaman onboard the USS Hornet when the ship took part in the Apollo 11 recovery mission 50 years ago this week. To read more about this story, click here.

NTX Man Recalls His Small Role During a Big Week in History

#SomethingGood: Plano Brother and Sister Get Audience With Dalai Lama

A brother and sister from Plano were on vacation to celebrate their grandparents' 60th wedding anniversary. They emailed the Dalai Lama and he invited them to come chat with him. That chat was caught on video which now has over 1.7 million views. To read more about this story, click here.

#SomethingGood: Plano Brother, Sister Meet Dalai Lama

