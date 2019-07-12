Woman’s Death in House Fire Now Investigated as Capital Murder

The woman found dead inside a home when officials responded to a structural fire last week was murdered, according to the autopsy report.
In the early morning on July 5, a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke from a residence on North Main Street in Lake Bridgeport.
Lake Bridgeport firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Wise County officials found a woman, 32-year-old Lauren Whitener, dead in the bedroom.
The autopsy from The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office classified the death as a murder.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials are pursuing the case as a capital murder investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 940-627-8477.