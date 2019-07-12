Woman’s Death in House Fire Now Investigated as Capital Murder - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman’s Death in House Fire Now Investigated as Capital Murder

The early findings of the autopsy report show that the woman found in Lake Bridgeport fire was murdered

Published 2 hours ago

    The woman found dead inside a home when officials responded to a structural fire last week was murdered, according to the autopsy report.

    In the early morning on July 5, a neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke from a residence on North Main Street in Lake Bridgeport.

    Lake Bridgeport firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Wise County officials found a woman, 32-year-old Lauren Whitener, dead in the bedroom.

    The autopsy from The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office classified the death as a murder.

    The cause of the fire has not been determined. Officials are pursuing the case as a capital murder investigation.

    Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 940-627-8477.

