Former Dallas Officer Amber Guyger Indicted on Murder Charge

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of unarmed neighbor Botham Jean, court records show. Guyger, 30, who is white, was charged with manslaughter Sept. 9 following an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the Sept. 6 fatal shooting that killed her black neighbor, 26-year-old accountant Botham Jean. Upon hearing the evidence, the grand jury opted Friday to indict Guyger on the more serious murder charge and took no action on the manslaughter charge filed by the Texas Rangers. To read more about this story, click here.

Dallas Shopper Posts Handcuffing Video After Being Accused of Stealing at Stonebriar

In a video posted online, two men in handcuffs watch as a retail employee searches the shopping bags at their feet. Police say the men didn't have any stolen property. To read more about this story, click here.

3 Trapped Firefighters Rescued From Massive Lake Highlands Condominium Fire

Three Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters trapped in a burning condo while battling a massive fire Tuesday morning were treated for minor injuries after being rescued by an intervention team, fire officials say. The firefighters were among more than 100 called to battle a large fire in Dallas' Lake Highlands neighborhood. To read more about this story, click here.

Woman Hits Employee With Tray at Fort Worth Popeyes

The way a woman ordered food at a Fort Worth fast food restaurant has started a criminal investigation. Video taken by an employee inside the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1700 block of Eastchase Parkway Monday night showed an angry customer hitting an employee with a tray, while another upset customer tries to jump over the counter. The employee being assaulted in the video said it all started because the woman wanted free drinks. To read more about this story, click here.

Player Celebrates Football Championship With Big Hug for Mom

A football team at a private school in Wylie ended the season with a big win: a state championship. In the middle of high fives and fist bumps, a player from Wylie Preparatory Academy celebrated his school's win in the arms of his mom. To read more about this story, click here.

