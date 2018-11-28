Woman Hits Employee With Tray at Fort Worth Popeyes

The way a woman ordered food at a Fort Worth fast food restaurant has started a criminal investigation. (Published 43 minutes ago)

What to Know A pair of customers upset over not getting drinks for free at a Fort Worth Popeyes assaulted the employees, according to police.

It happened at the Popeyes on Eastchase Parkway.

Police said they are investigating and the pair could face assault charges.

The way a woman ordered food at a Fort Worth fast food restaurant has started a criminal investigation.

Video taken by an employee inside the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1700 block of Eastchase Parkway Monday night showed an angry customer hitting an employee with a tray, while another upset customer tries to jump over the counter.

The employee being assaulted in the video said it all started because the woman wanted free drinks.

"That's when the lady told me I was being rude, I told her, 'Ma'am have a nice day,' and I turned around, she came back and threw the bag of chicken on the counter and told me she wanted her money back," Wendy Rodriguez said.

Fort Worth police said the angry customers left the restaurant in a four-door silver or gray hatchback and that the woman could face assault charges.

THE WAY A WOMAN ORDERED FOOD AT A FORT WORTH FAST FOOD RESTAURANT HAS STARTED A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION.

¤W2 23 ]] C2.5 G 0 [[

TAKE VO

((**VO**))

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO--YOU SEE THE WOMAN HITTING A POPEYES EMPLOYEE WITH A TRAY AND A MAN TRYING TO GET BEHIND THE COUNTER.

THE EMPLOYEE IN THIS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SAYS IT ALL STARTED BECAUSE THE WOMAN DEMANDED FREE DRINKS..

¤W3 35 ]] C2.5 G 0 [[

WIPE SOT

RUNS=

OUT=

((**W-SOT**))

1:14--1:25 on Latakoo "Popeyes incident english interview"

"That's when the lady told me I was being rude, I told her 'maam have a nice day' I turned around, she came back and thre the bag of chicken on the counter and told me she wanted her money back"

¤W4 27 ]] C2.5 G 0 [[

CONTINUE VO

((**MORE VO**))

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED MONDAY NIGHT AT THE POPEYES ON EAST CHASE PARKWAY.