Dallas Shopper Posts Handcuffing Video After Being Accused of Stealing at Stonebriar - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Shopper Posts Handcuffing Video After Being Accused of Stealing at Stonebriar

Frisco police on Saturday said officials were reviewing the incident

By Loyd Brumfield - The Dallas Morning News

Published 42 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Shopper Posts Handcuffing Video After Being Accused of Stealing at Stonebriar
    NBC 5 News
    Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

    Ro Lockett thought the woman who complimented his children while in Finish Line and then wound up behind him at a T-Mobile store in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre was trying to hit on him.

    He quickly discovered that the woman — a Finish Line employee — was scoping him out for a different reason: She thought he was a thief. A Frisco police officer was waiting to handcuff Lockett and a friend once they stepped out of another sporting goods store earlier this week.

    "I'm just a dad out with his kids, buying things for them from several stores," said Lockett, 28. "And all of a sudden I'm in handcuffs."

    Click here to read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

    Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

    [NATL] Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

    Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are urging people to stay away from all romaine lettuce and products after 32 people in 11 states were sickened by an E. coli outbreak.

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices