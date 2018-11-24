Ro Lockett thought the woman who complimented his children while in Finish Line and then wound up behind him at a T-Mobile store in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre was trying to hit on him.

He quickly discovered that the woman — a Finish Line employee — was scoping him out for a different reason: She thought he was a thief. A Frisco police officer was waiting to handcuff Lockett and a friend once they stepped out of another sporting goods store earlier this week.

"I'm just a dad out with his kids, buying things for them from several stores," said Lockett, 28. "And all of a sudden I'm in handcuffs."

