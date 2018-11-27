Player Celebrates Football Championship With Big Hug for Mom

Colby Dye, a wide receiver at Wylie Preparatory Academy, celebrated a touchdown and his team's win against Westlake Academy with a hug from his mom. (Published 3 hours ago)

Something Good: Bond Between Mom and Son Captured After Big Win

A football team at a private school in Wylie ended the season with a big win: a state championship.

The victory was impressive, but what happened after the game was Tuesday's Tell Me Something Good.

In the middle of high fives and fist bumps, a player from Wylie Preparatory Academy celebrated his school's win in the arms of his mom.

Colby Dye, a sophomore, scored a touchdown in the game this past weekend to help Wylie Prep beat Westlake Academy.

The 73-39 victory brought Wylie Prep the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF) state championship in six-man football.

Colby is a wide receiver on the team; his mom coaches the cheerleaders.

Craig Kelly captured the "long embrace" between mother and son and shared the "tender moment" with NBC 5, saying, "I hope you find this photo as moving as many have expressed."

