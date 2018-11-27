Large Fire Burning at Lake Highlands Condominium Complex - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Large Fire Burning at Lake Highlands Condominium Complex

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are battling a large fire Tuesday morning at a condominium complex in Lake Highlands.

    The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Cambridge Park Condominiums, a three-story complex in the 11400 block of Audelia Road.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed thick, black smoke billowing from multiple units of the complex.

    Evacuations were underway as additional fire crews converged on the building, said Jason Evans, DFR spokesman.

    At one point first responders received a distress signal from three firefighters reportedly trapped or endangered, said Evans. Those three firefighters were later found safe and were receiving medical attention.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

