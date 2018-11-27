Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews are battling a large fire Tuesday morning at a condominium complex in Lake Highlands.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Cambridge Park Condominiums, a three-story complex in the 11400 block of Audelia Road.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed thick, black smoke billowing from multiple units of the complex.

Evacuations were underway as additional fire crews converged on the building, said Jason Evans, DFR spokesman.

Raw Video: Fire Consumes Lake Highlands Condos

At one point first responders received a distress signal from three firefighters reportedly trapped or endangered, said Evans. Those three firefighters were later found safe and were receiving medical attention.

