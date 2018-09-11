Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) honors Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic William An with the Star of Texas award, Sept. 11, 2018.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will host the 2018 Star of Texas Awards honoring peace officers, firefighters and emergency first responders Tuesday.

The ceremony honors those who have demonstrated extraordinary valor and courage in serving and protecting Texas communities.

"Each year, the State of Texas takes pride in recognizing our exemplary peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders,” Abbott said of the awards in March. "This past year has undoubtedly tested our resilience, but the Texas spirit remains stronger than ever, and that is in-part due to the incredible work of the men and women in uniform serving their communities. These awards allow us to recognize and celebrate those who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe."

Abbott honored the following local first responders.

Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall and Deputy Chief Moore will be present for the award ceremony. Moore will be accepting the award on behalf of Santander.

The governor's office declined to share the list of honorees until after the conclusion of the event.

The ceremony will take place at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas on Tuesday, Sept. 11.