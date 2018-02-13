Live video from the funeral will appear in the player above.



Thousands are expected to gather to remember the life and legacy of Officer David Sherrard who was killed in the line of duty last week. He is survived by his wife, two children and countless people who say they are lucky to have known him.

Funeral services are planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Watermark Community Church in Dallas. There is limited space in the church, but the services will be live streamed in the video player above.

During the service, Richardson Chief of Police Jimmy Spivey is expected to deliver the address with remembrances shared by Sherrard's wife Nicole and friends Shaun Morgan, Claude Locke and Jon Greer.



Wylie ISD will rally around McMillian Junior High School where Sherrard’s children attend school. A district representative said teachers will be brought in to help out as many students, parents and teachers plan to attend the funeral.

Visitation was held at First Baptist Church of Richardson Monday evening.

“It's an honor actually to be able to host this for the Sherrard family,” said Rev. Ellis Orozco, pastor of First Baptist Church of Richardson.

Orozco said Sherrard had a great faith that was seen in his service.

“Jesus said, ‘No greater love hath a man than to give his life for his friends' and Officer Sherrard did that,” Orozco said. “He gave his life protecting this community. Just the ability to honor that – to recognize that – to in some way memorialize that is a powerful thing for a community as we move forward.”

Sherrard was the first Richardson officer killed in the line of duty.

“There is a tremendous brotherhood and sisterhood within the Richardson Police Department,” Orozco said. “They are really there for us, but they are also there for each other."