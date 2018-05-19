Officer Crystal Almeida lost her colleague — and almost her life — while trying to arrest a suspect at a Home Depot in Dallas last month.

Almeida was shot in the face in the April 24 shooting, which also critically wounded loss-prevention officer Scott Painter. Officer Rogelio Santander, Almeida's partner and close friend, died the next morning.

On Saturday, three weeks after the shooting, about 50 Dallas officers lined up outside Baylor University Medical Center's rehab facility to surprise the 26-year-old Almeida as she was released to go home.

