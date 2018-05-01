On Monday morning, police will escort the body of slain Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander from a funeral home to a church. Santander's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Rockwall and burial will take place at Restland Cemetery in Dallas. (Published Monday, April 30, 2018)

Dallas police officer Rogelio Santander, fatally wounded in a shooting at a Dallas-area Home Depot one week ago, will be laid to rest Tuesday.

The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall. The service will be live streamed at the top of this article.

A candlelight vigil Thursday night was attended by about 30 members of Santander's family as well as Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall.

It was followed by a public visitation in downtown Dallas Monday night where friends, fellow officers and other North Texans paid their respects.



Offiers Pay Respects to Fallen Dallas Police Officer

Police officers from Dallas and other agencies lined up outside Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital to pay respects as fallen Dallas Police officer Rogelio Sanrander's body was moved Friday. (Published Friday, April 27, 2018)

Officer Santander will be buried at Restland Cemetery in Dallas later Tuesday.



The shooting also gravely wounded Santander’s partner Officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot Loss Prevention employee Scott Painter.

The accused gunman, Armando Juarez, remains in the Dallas County Jail Tuesday on charges that include capital murder and assault of a peace officer. his bond remains at more than $4 million.

