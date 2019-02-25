Family of Uptown Victim Pleads for Gunman to Come Forward

Two brothers leaving a bar in Dallas' popular Uptown neighborhood were met with gunfire early Sunday morning, according to police and the victims' families. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Family of Young Father Killed in Uptown Shooting Pleads for Gunman to Come Forward

Two brothers leaving a bar in Dallas' popular Uptown neighborhood were met with gunfire early Sunday morning, according to police and the victims' families.

Monday, Dallas police continued to search for Demondre Green's killer.

Green's brother, Marcus, was injured in the confrontation, but survived and detailed what happened in the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

Marcus Green said the shooting was not over a parking spot as Dallas police say, but rather over a dispute with another driver.

He told family he was outside trying to guide his brother out of a tight parallel parking spot along Routh Street at Cedar Springs Road when a stranger who was parked behind them yelled at them not to hit his car.

The mother of Demondre Green's eldest children, a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old, pleaded Monday for the public's help.

"He was a good dad and honestly I don't know what I'm going to do without him. None of us know," Stephanie Thomas said.

Green also had a baby and a fiancé.

Thomas said the two families made it work, co-parenting without problems.

The 29-year-old Demondre Green worked in the security department at the Omni Hotel in Fort Worth, according to Thomas.

"I'm just trying not to picture the moment," she said.

The young father was taken in an instant.

The account of what happened came from Marcus Green.

Words were exchanged, but Green's brother got back into the car and they tried to leave, according to the family.

But the suspect allegedly walked back up to the drivers' side window.

"And he flashed the gun out to them. Demondre responded, 'Hey, what are going to do with that?' And he proceeded to shoot," Thomas said. "The only reason his brother didn't get hit is he blocked him."

Thomas pleaded for the public's help in finding Demondre Green's killer.

"Somebody please come forward say something," she said.

And to the gunman:

"I just pray that you have a heart and a soul just to come forward and just apologize or just do something, something because we're hurting over here. It was not fair," she said.

Dallas police said detectives continued to work vigorously on the case.

They did not have a suspect or suspect vehicle description.