Argument Over Parking Space Leads To Deadly Shooting

A fight over a parking spot in Uptown left one man dead and sent another person to the hospital, according to Dallas police.
The shooting happened on Routh Street near Cedar Springs shortly after the bars in the area closed at 2 a.m.
Detectives at the scene said there was an argument over a parking space and that's when a person pulled out a gun and shot both the driver and passenger inside a car.
The driver died and the passenger was rushed to Parkland Hospital in unkown condition.
Police have not arrested a suspect.
