Forest Hill police were in the hotel where 8-year-old Salem Sabatka was found early Sunday morning about two hours before she was rescued, but did not see her, police said Monday night. (Published 4 hours ago)

Officers Spoke With Kidnapping Suspect in Hotel 2 Hours Before Sabatka Was Found: Police

What to Know Michael Webb is accused of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl. He was found in a Forest Hill hotel room with the child early Sunday morning.

Webb was arrested by Fort Worth police but has been turned over to the FBI.

Webb current faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping but may face other charges.

The man accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl as she walked with her mother in a Fort Worth neighborhood over the weekend is now in the custody of the FBI.

An FBI spokesman confirmed Michael Webb was transferred from Fort Worth police to FBI custody Tuesday morning.

Webb, 51, is charged with aggravated kidnapping in the case of Salem Sabatka. Fort Worth police officers found Webb with Sabatka at a Forest Hill hotel after receiving a tip from a local pastor. Forest Hill police had actually visited the hotel and spoken with Webb two hours before the girl was rescued, but said they didn't see anyone in the room with him.

The FBI spokesman could not provide details on further charges, but more information would be provided after Webb makes a court appearance and his complaint is unsealed.

Alleged Kidnapper Previously Charged With Sexual Assault

Fort Worth police arrested Michael Webb, 51, early Sunday morning in connection to the kidnapping of 8-year-old Salem Sabatka. (Published Monday, May 20, 2019)

"You can assure the public that Mr. Webb has not bonded out of jail or been released," the spokesman said in a news release to NBC 5.

Webb has a history of criminal offenses dating to the early 1990s. They include evading arrest, making a terroristic threat, burglary, theft and driving with a suspended license.

A 2018 aggravated and sexual assault charge was dismissed in December after the victim refused to cooperate and left the state of Texas, a prosecutor said.