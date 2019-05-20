The WoodSpring Suites in Forest Hill, Texas where police located Salem Sabatka on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Forest Hill police were in the hotel where 8-year-old Salem Sabatka was found early Sunday morning about two hours before she was rescued, but did not see her, police said Monday night.

Sabatka was walking with her mother along the 2900 block of 6th Avenue in Fort Worth's Ryan Place neighborhood Sunday when Webb snatched the girl and put her in his car at about 6:38 p.m. Sabatka's mother jumped into the car to try to fight Webb, but she was pushed out as he drove away with the girl, Fort Worth police said.

An Amber Alert was issued for Sabatka around 11 p.m. Saturday, as neighboring police departments and community members searched for the 8-year-old.

Officers went to WoodSpring Suites in the 4100 block of East California Parkway in Forest Hill at about 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Police said the front desk clerk told them a third party thought they'd seen the suspect Fort Worth police were looking for in connection to Sabatka's kidnapping, later identified as Michael Webb.

At the time officers spoke with Webb, only a description of the man police were looking for had been released -- not his name or photo.

The clerk told police the caller said they saw Webb earlier, and that he had a girl with him, according to Forest Hill police.

Police said they went to Webb's hotel room, where they spoke to him through the door. After several minutes, Webb allowed officers into his room, police said.

Officers "made visual inspection of the areas of the room that appeared to be large enough to conceal the missing child," but did not see anyone else in the room, police said.

Forest Hill police said their officers left the scene after they did not see anyone or learn any new information. They also said officers checked the parking lot for the vehicle Fort Worth police posted a picture of on social media, but could not locate it.

Forest Hill officers returned to WoodSpring Suites around 2 a.m. because of another tip, police said. The investigation was handed over to Fort Worth police about six minutes later, and Sabatka was rescued shortly thereafter.

Webb is in the Tarrant County Jail facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and being held on $100,000 bond.