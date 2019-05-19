Alleged Kidnapper Previously Charged With Sexual Assault

Fort Worth police arrested Michael Webb, 51, early Sunday morning in connection to the kidnapping of 8-year-old Salem Sabatka.

Police said Webb faces a felony charge of aggravated kidnapping.

According to police, Sabatka was walking with her mother along the 2900 block of 6th Avenue, in Fort Worth's Ryan Place neighborhood, when Webb snatched the girl and put her in his car at about 6:38 p.m. The mother jumped into the car to try to fight Webb, but she was pushed out as he drove away with the girl, police said.

Police later found Sabatka -- and Webb -- thanks to a tip from the public.

Students Use Google Docs to Create DIY Social Media Network

Monitoring services like Bark and Gaggle say a growing number of students are using cloud-based platform Google Docs as a DIY social media network. In some instances, students are using the tool meant for work collaboration as a secret platform for bullying. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

Records indicate Webb lived much of his life in Tyler, and according to the Smith County District Attorney's Office, he was charged with aggravated and sexual assault in April 2018. The case was dismissed in December after the victim refused to cooperate and left the state of Texas, according to Assistant Smith County District Attorney Richard Vance.

Vance said the victim of the April 2018 offense knew Webb before the alleged incident and suffered minor injuries. The district attorney's office said they still hoped to prosecute the case if the victim returned and decided to cooperate.

In a series of offenses dating to the early 1990s, Webb has also been charged with evading arrest, making a terroristic threat, burglary, theft and driving with a suspended license, among others.