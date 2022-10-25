2 Hospital Workers Killed at Methodist Dallas Remembered for Kindness and Commitment to Helping Others

Tributes continue to pour in for the two hospital workers gunned down at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday.

NBC 5 has reached out to family and friends of the two victims in hopes of sharing their stories. By all accounts, they were women known for their kind hearts and commitment to helping others.

Katie “Annette” Flowers, 63, had been a nurse in Texas since 1981, according to online registered nurse records.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser states Flowers had four kids and five grandchildren.

"She was an excellent postpartum nurse who cared deeply for the moms and babies she cared for and a passionate patient advocate," said Patti Iker, who says she is Flowers' former colleague.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Pokuaa, 45, came to the United States from Ghana years ago. She was a social worker at Methodist Dallas and was doing her normal rounds on Saturday morning.

Pokuaa was the first person shot by Nestor Hernandez, according to Dallas police.

“I have found memories of her as a student,” said Kiva Harper, associate professor of practice in the school of social work at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Harper says she had Pokuaa in two classes at UTA, beginning in 2017.

“[She was] very focused, very serious about school. She had a very strong work ethic,” said Harper. “I remember telling her a few times ‘Relax, just relax! Enjoy the learning,’ but she was very focused on making A's and making sure her instructors knew how committed she was to her education.”

According to other colleagues at UTA, Pokuaa loved to cook.

She searched out a job that would allow her to spend as much time as possible with her young son.

“I think the thing that I’m going to remember most about her was what a wonderful mom she was and how much she loved her son,” said Harper. “Anyone who’s in the field of social work has a heart of helping people and she did that.”

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Tuesday that his office is working to help secure a visa so that Pokuaa’s mother in Ghana can travel to the U.S. for funeral services.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council will observe one minute of silence on Wednesday in honor of Pokuaa and Flowers.